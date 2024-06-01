Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.46

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.46 and traded as high as C$0.50. Perpetual Energy shares last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 8,800 shares trading hands.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut Perpetual Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 3.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$8.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.20 million. Perpetual Energy had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a negative return on equity of 17.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post 0.0471442 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. The company's portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta. Perpetual Energy Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

