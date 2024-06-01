Pender Growth Fund Inc. (CVE:PTF) Insider PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Buys 28,900 Shares

Pender Growth Fund Inc. (CVE:PTF – Get Free Report) insider PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased 28,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$222,634.04.

Shares of PTF opened at C$7.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.93. Pender Growth Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of C$5.33 and a twelve month high of C$7.80. The stock has a market cap of C$56.67 million, a PE ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 51.12, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Pender Growth Fund Inc specializes in later stage, special situations, and restructuring investments. The fund also provides expansion capital and invests in small caps and Eligible Small Businesses ("ESBs"). It seeks to invest in illiquid public and private companies in information technology, communications, life sciences, and proprietary technologies sectors and undervalued technology companies.

