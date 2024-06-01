Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$54.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PPL. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Pembina Pipeline

Insider Buying and Selling

Pembina Pipeline Trading Up 2.1 %

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer Cameron Goldade sold 21,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.66, for a total transaction of C$1,098,764.74. In other news, Director Henry William Sykes bought 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$48.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,098.02. Also, Senior Officer Cameron Goldade sold 21,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.66, for a total transaction of C$1,098,764.74. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSE PPL opened at C$50.63 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$38.79 and a 1 year high of C$50.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$48.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$46.96. The stock has a market cap of C$29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.50 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 11.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.1496556 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.75%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.