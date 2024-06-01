Pax Dollar Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 1st. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001476 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $145.72 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001668 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000027 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 145,732,289 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

