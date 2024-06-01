Parnassus Investments LLC Increases Stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 1,666.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 135,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,113 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Procore Technologies worth $9,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,005,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 652,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,200,000 after purchasing an additional 293,613 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,130,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $464,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,538,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,746,000 after buying an additional 995,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Procore Technologies

In other Procore Technologies news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,509,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $689,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,646,909.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,509,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 413,440 shares of company stock worth $31,592,395. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of PCOR opened at $67.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.28 and its 200 day moving average is $70.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $83.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of -69.93 and a beta of 0.78.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $269.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.13 million. Research analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PCOR

About Procore Technologies

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.