Parnassus Investments LLC Has $302,000 Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 45.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Airbnb by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $87,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 211,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,919,004. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total value of $13,320,862.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 144,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,435,238.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $87,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 211,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,919,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 238,424 shares of company stock valued at $39,747,976. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $144.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.53. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.74 and a 1 year high of $170.10. The company has a market capitalization of $93.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Airbnb

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.