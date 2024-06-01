Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Sold by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PARA. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Paramount Global by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 740,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,549,000 after buying an additional 49,910 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Paramount Global by 767.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 136,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 120,787 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Paramount Global by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 32,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Paramount Global by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 549,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,094,000 after buying an additional 12,197 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PARA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.91. The company had a trading volume of 19,774,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,178,626. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.97. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $17.50.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently -133.33%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PARA. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.58.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

