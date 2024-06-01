PAID Network (PAID) Price Up 13.9% This Week

PAID Network (PAID) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One PAID Network token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000232 BTC on exchanges. PAID Network has a market cap of $46.32 million and approximately $118,790.93 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PAID Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network’s total supply is 591,469,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 295,952,259 tokens. PAID Network’s official message board is paidnetwork.medium.com. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network. The official website for PAID Network is paidnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling PAID Network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network (PAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAID Network has a current supply of 591,469,981 with 295,952,258.74 in circulation. The last known price of PAID Network is 0.16350168 USD and is up 4.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $225,802.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paidnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAID Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAID Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.