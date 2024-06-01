PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.160-0.170 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $115.5 million-$117.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $116.3 million. PagerDuty also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.660-0.710 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PD. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial raised shares of PagerDuty from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.13.

NYSE PD traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.97. 3,639,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,495. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. PagerDuty has a 52 week low of $17.92 and a 52 week high of $28.27.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $111.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.50 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. On average, research analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, CAO Mitra Rezvan sold 2,215 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $47,888.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,552.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mitra Rezvan sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $47,888.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,552.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shelley Webb sold 6,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $153,573.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,674,499.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

