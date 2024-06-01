PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $460.16

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 460.16 ($5.88) and traded as low as GBX 451.20 ($5.76). PageGroup shares last traded at GBX 456.60 ($5.83), with a volume of 639,051 shares trading hands.
PageGroup Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 1,906.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 460.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 459.05.
PageGroup Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a GBX 11.24 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. PageGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,666.67%.
About PageGroup
PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers executive search services, such as search, selection, and talent management solutions for organizations on a permanent and interim basis under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.
