Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) vs. Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Critical Comparison

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL – Get Free Report) and Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Pacific Coast Oil Trust and Black Stone Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Coast Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Black Stone Minerals 0 2 1 0 2.33

Black Stone Minerals has a consensus target price of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 20.27%. Given Black Stone Minerals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Black Stone Minerals is more favorable than Pacific Coast Oil Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

14.5% of Black Stone Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of Black Stone Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Pacific Coast Oil Trust and Black Stone Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Coast Oil Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Black Stone Minerals $592.22 million 5.71 $422.55 million $1.54 10.44

Black Stone Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Coast Oil Trust.

Risk & Volatility

Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Stone Minerals has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Coast Oil Trust and Black Stone Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Coast Oil Trust N/A N/A N/A Black Stone Minerals 66.29% 38.71% 27.84%

Summary

Black Stone Minerals beats Pacific Coast Oil Trust on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Coast Oil Trust

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California. Pacific Coast Oil Trust was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States. The company was founded in 1876 and is based in Houston, Texas.

