Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Bought by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,217,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,322,000 after buying an additional 1,233,027 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,498,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,841,000 after purchasing an additional 822,076 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,339,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,578,000 after acquiring an additional 709,324 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,602,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,290,000 after purchasing an additional 96,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,552,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,671,000 after acquiring an additional 588,269 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,565,670 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.00 and its 200-day moving average is $53.50. The stock has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

