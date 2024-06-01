PAAL AI Price Reaches $0.36 on Top Exchanges (PAAL)

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. In the last seven days, PAAL AI has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. PAAL AI has a total market capitalization of $290.60 million and approximately $3.71 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAAL AI token can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000524 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAAL AI Profile

PAAL AI’s launch date was June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 818,406,487 tokens. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind. PAAL AI’s official website is www.paal.ai. PAAL AI’s official message board is medium.com/@admin_42570.

PAAL AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 818,406,486.839412 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.36213058 USD and is down -1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $4,252,701.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paal.ai/.”

