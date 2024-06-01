Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Insider Sells $1,726,066.00 in Stock

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 9,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,726,066.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,895 shares in the company, valued at $11,195,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Owens Corning Stock Up 1.6 %
NYSE:OC opened at $181.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Owens Corning has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $183.32. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.45.
Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens Corning
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Owens Corning Company Profile
Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.
