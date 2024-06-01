Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Insider Sells $1,726,066.00 in Stock

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 9,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,726,066.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,895 shares in the company, valued at $11,195,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Owens Corning Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:OC opened at $181.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Owens Corning has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $183.32. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Owens Corning

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens Corning

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.