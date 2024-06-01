Otter Creek Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nextracker by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in Nextracker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Nextracker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $111,554.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,248.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $440,057.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,374.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $111,554.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,460. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Nextracker Trading Down 2.6 %
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently commented on NXT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Fox Advisors raised shares of Nextracker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nextracker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.52.
About Nextracker
Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.
