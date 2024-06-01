Otter Creek Advisors LLC Has $3.03 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 78.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the quarter. IQVIA makes up approximately 1.8% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 327.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA stock traded down $3.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $219.09. 3,482,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,883. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.42 and a 52-week high of $261.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. On average, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.57.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

