Otter Creek Advisors LLC Has $2.84 Million Holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC decreased its position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,659 shares during the quarter. Parsons accounts for approximately 1.7% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parsons were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Parsons during the fourth quarter worth $37,854,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the third quarter valued at about $27,952,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Parsons during the third quarter worth about $9,943,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Parsons by 40.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,395,000 after purchasing an additional 161,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Parsons by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,119,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,912,000 after purchasing an additional 131,617 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Parsons alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PSN shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Parsons from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Parsons from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Parsons from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Parsons in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.10.

Parsons Stock Performance

NYSE:PSN traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.15. 1,048,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,162. Parsons Co. has a one year low of $43.21 and a one year high of $85.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 423.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Parsons had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Parsons

(Free Report)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.