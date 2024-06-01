Otter Creek Advisors LLC Acquires 585,000 Shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report) by 2,527.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 608,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585,000 shares during the period. E2open Parent accounts for 1.6% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Otter Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of E2open Parent worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETWO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in E2open Parent during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in E2open Parent during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in E2open Parent by 18.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter.

ETWO traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.66. 2,339,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,950,912. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -1.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.15. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $6.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

E2open Parent ( NYSE:ETWO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $158.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.03 million. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 168.63% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

