Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.99

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.99 and traded as high as C$3.11. Osisko Mining shares last traded at C$3.08, with a volume of 762,373 shares.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.11, a current ratio of 42.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. On average, research analysts expect that Osisko Mining Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Alexandria Marcotte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.14, for a total value of C$62,800.00. In other news, Senior Officer Alexandria Marcotte sold 20,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.14, for a total value of C$62,800.00. Also, Director John Feliks Burzynski sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.13, for a total value of C$422,550.00. Insiders have sold 205,000 shares of company stock worth $643,350 in the last ninety days. 15.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Windfall Lake Project, Quévillon Osborne Project, and Urban-Barry Project located in Québec, Canada; and Phoenix Properties located in Québec, Canada.

