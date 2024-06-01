Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Receives Neutral Rating from Bank of America

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $25.00. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OSCR. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Oscar Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.57.

NYSE:OSCR opened at $19.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.85. Oscar Health has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.93 and a beta of 1.66.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.34. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Oscar Health’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Oscar Health will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,582,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,846,000 after purchasing an additional 337,850 shares during the last quarter. Formation8 GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,480,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Oscar Health by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,978,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,160 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Oscar Health by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,162,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,942,000 after purchasing an additional 392,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Oscar Health by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,830,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,903,000 after purchasing an additional 491,861 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

