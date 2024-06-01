Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Increased by Alaethes Wealth LLC

Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,853 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,273,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $15,599,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883,515 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,718,180 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,982,630,000 after buying an additional 635,994 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,599,902 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,539,268,000 after buying an additional 2,191,342 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,909,069 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,223,775,000 after buying an additional 204,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $1,210,181,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Argus raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.76.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150 in the last 90 days. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.19. 12,755,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,094,397. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.56 and its 200-day moving average is $115.30. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $132.77. The company has a market cap of $322.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

