Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Position Increased by TFO Wealth Partners LLC

TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 111,150.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ONTO. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 198.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Onto Innovation by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Onto Innovation news, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 2,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.96, for a total value of $467,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,388.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Onto Innovation news, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 2,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.96, for a total transaction of $467,082.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,388.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.48, for a total value of $7,019,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,324,136.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,370 shares of company stock valued at $7,789,583 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Price Performance

NYSE ONTO opened at $216.80 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.00 and a 12 month high of $238.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.28.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ONTO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

Onto Innovation Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

