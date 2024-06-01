On the Beach Group plc (OTCMKTS:OOBHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

On the Beach Group plc (OTCMKTS:OOBHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 142.9% from the April 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OOBHF remained flat at $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday. On the Beach Group has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $1.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.50.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: OTB, CCH, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

