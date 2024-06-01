Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 44.18 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 44.50 ($0.57). 578,470 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 153% from the average session volume of 228,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.60 ($0.58).

Old Mutual Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 635.71 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 47.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 49.50.

Get Old Mutual alerts:

Old Mutual Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th were given a dividend of GBX 2.04 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Old Mutual’s previous dividend of $1.38. This represents a dividend yield of 4.18%. Old Mutual’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,714.29%.

Old Mutual Company Profile

Old Mutual Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Old Mutual Africa Regions segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Mutual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Mutual and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.