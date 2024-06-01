OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.29

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.29 and traded as low as $2.25. OceanaGold shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 8,752 shares traded.

OceanaGold Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.03.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold is a growing intermediate gold and copper producer committed to safely and responsibly maximizing the generation of Free Cash Flow from our operations and delivering strong returns for our shareholders. We have a portfolio of four operating mines: the Haile Gold Mine in the United States of America; Didipio Mine in the Philippines; and the Macraes and Waihi operations in New Zealand.

