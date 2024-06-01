Oasis Network Market Cap Hits $664.53 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0990 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $664.53 million and $29.24 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,796.64 or 0.05604245 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00053189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00010668 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00014634 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00017792 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00012267 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.10001915 USD and is up 0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $48,769,268.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.