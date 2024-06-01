NWK Group Inc. Takes $1.31 Million Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 164.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on ETN shares. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $312.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at $20,244,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,738.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN stock traded down $1.35 on Friday, hitting $332.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,808,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,709. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $175.29 and a 1 year high of $345.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $133.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $322.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.64.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

