NWK Group Inc. Raises Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

NWK Group Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 4.7% of NWK Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $9,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 563.2% during the fourth quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 452.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 13,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,161,000 after purchasing an additional 11,463 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 7,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Argus upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $769.53.

Read Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE LLY traded up $6.05 on Friday, hitting $821.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,470,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,671. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $768.77 and a 200-day moving average of $698.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $422.06 and a 52-week high of $826.21. The company has a market capitalization of $780.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.