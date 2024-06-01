NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.79

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$13.79 and last traded at C$13.76, with a volume of 75707 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.63.

NVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 price objective on NuVista Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$14.25 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price objective on NuVista Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.03.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$309.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$276.00 million. NuVista Energy had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 26.88%. Equities analysts forecast that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 1.3395253 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Andrew Wright sold 28,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.76, for a total value of C$369,350.96. In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Andrew Wright sold 28,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.76, for a total transaction of C$369,350.96. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Daniel Paulgaard sold 12,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.80, for a total value of C$154,035.20. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,090,980 shares of company stock valued at $76,161,886. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.

