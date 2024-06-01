Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Short Interest Update

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,800 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the April 30th total of 119,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 344,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 44,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 12.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 159,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.94. The company had a trading volume of 223,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,691. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.90.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

