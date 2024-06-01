NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) fell 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.27 and last traded at $8.48. 2,594,906 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 4,393,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.87.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $4.50 target price (down previously from $7.50) on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NuScale Power from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on NuScale Power from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.28.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 million. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 38.66% and a negative net margin of 342.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Robert K. Temple sold 23,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $144,502.42. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 19,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,657.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NuScale Power news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 59,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $251,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert K. Temple sold 23,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $144,502.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 19,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,657.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,899 shares of company stock valued at $590,771. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMR. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in NuScale Power in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NuScale Power in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

