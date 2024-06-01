NuCypher (NU) Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges

NuCypher (NU) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 31st. NuCypher has a total market capitalization of $157.66 million and $3,845.20 worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuCypher token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NuCypher has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher was first traded on October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,920 tokens. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NuCypher Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher (NU) tokens are used on the NuCypher network to incentivize network participants for providing key management services and accessing delegation/revocation operations. NuCypher is a decentralized encryption, access control, and key management system for public blockchains, offering end-to-end encrypted data sharing and decentralized storage solutions. NuCypher uses proxy re-encryption (PRE) technology to securely share private data between multiple participants in public consensus networks. NU tokens are also used for staking to run a NuCypher worker node, participating in the NuCypher DAO, and validating DAO proposals. The NuCypher network is protected against malicious staking and automatically slashes suspected users’ rewards.”

