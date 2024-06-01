Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the April 30th total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 891,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $1,623,000. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 11.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 328.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,995,000 after purchasing an additional 46,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $514.33.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NYSE:NOC traded up $4.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $450.77. 2,867,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,935. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $414.56 and a 1 year high of $496.89. The company has a market cap of $66.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $467.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $464.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 5.38%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 57.62%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.