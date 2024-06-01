Noront Resources (CVE:NOT) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Noront Resources Ltd. (CVE:NOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.09 and last traded at C$1.10. 68,388 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 512,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.10.

Noront Resources Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$612.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.09.

About Noront Resources

Noront Resources Ltd., a resource company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of base and precious metals in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, zinc, platinum group metals, chromite, iron, titanium, vanadium, gold, and silver. The company's flagship property is the Eagle's Nest project located in the James Bay Lowlands, Ontario.

