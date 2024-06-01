NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,524 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 290,986 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in NIKE were worth $34,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.9% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,034,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2,332.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,042 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $17,598,000 after purchasing an additional 176,476 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,668,949 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $506,908,000 after purchasing an additional 192,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 10,184.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 388,131 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $42,139,000 after purchasing an additional 384,357 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NKE traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,565,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,300,894. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.43. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $123.39. The company has a market cap of $143.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.26.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

