Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Nicolet Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Nicolet Bankshares has a payout ratio of 15.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Nicolet Bankshares to earn $6.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.

Nicolet Bankshares Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $80.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.76. Nicolet Bankshares has a twelve month low of $61.24 and a twelve month high of $86.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insider Activity at Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares ( NYSE:NIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $82.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.40 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 9.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Bruce Atwell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total value of $163,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,895.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on NIC. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Hovde Group raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $88.00 to $82.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.88.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

