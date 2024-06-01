NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.65 and last traded at $33.40. 192,683 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,437,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEP shares. Marathon Capitl restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.64.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $257.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.78 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.8925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.59%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,865,533 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $144,506,000 after acquiring an additional 774,665 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 6.4% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 4,161,433 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $125,176,000 after purchasing an additional 250,456 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,044,055 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $91,322,000 after purchasing an additional 648,775 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $83,069,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 599.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,602,485 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $79,142,000 after buying an additional 2,230,374 shares during the period. 66.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

