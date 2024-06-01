NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $78.26

Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $78.26 and last traded at $78.19, with a volume of 8894341 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.93.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $164.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEE. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 387.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 315.4% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

