NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on June 17th

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.515 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

NextEra Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 30 years. NextEra Energy has a payout ratio of 56.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NextEra Energy to earn $3.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.0%.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE NEE opened at $80.02 on Friday. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $80.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.31. The stock has a market cap of $164.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Bank of America increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.