Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXPF) Short Interest Down 18.4% in May

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,070,200 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the April 30th total of 18,473,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 150,702.0 days.

Nexi Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NEXPF remained flat at $5.92 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average of $7.11. Nexi has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $6.05.

About Nexi

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, small and medium-sized enterprises, large international companies, institutions, and public administrations in Italy. The company offers payment processing and acceptance services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; integration within merchant accounts software; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support and value-added services.

