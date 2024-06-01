Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by Kopernik Global Investors LLC

Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 135.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 835,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480,641 shares during the period. Newmont comprises about 3.6% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $34,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 17.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,578,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,051,291,000 after acquiring an additional 12,360,775 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Newmont by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,290,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,122,913,000 after acquiring an additional 18,664,614 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,639,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,019,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635,657 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 23,756,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $983,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475,155 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $604,516,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $41.94. 14,031,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,461,623. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.10 and its 200-day moving average is $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.45%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NEM. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Newmont from $46.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. National Bank Financial downgraded Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Argus downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.36.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

