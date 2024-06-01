Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 156.8% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Argus downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. National Bank Financial downgraded Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.36.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $41.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.10 and a 200-day moving average of $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $45.92.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.45%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

