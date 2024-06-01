New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Up 1.2%

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.38 and last traded at $3.28. Approximately 2,066,063 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 30,607,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on NYCB shares. Barclays started coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.39.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 329.50 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 2.91%. New York Community Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,000.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 27,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,377.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 585.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

