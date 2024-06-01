New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR) Stock Price Down 9.3%

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOVR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 9.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 58,554 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 117,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

New Horizon Aircraft Trading Down 6.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.96.

About New Horizon Aircraft

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd., an aerospace original equipment manufacturer company, focuses on designing and developing hybrid electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for the regional air mobility market. It is developing Cavorite X7, a hybrid electric 7-seat aircraft that can take off and land vertically.

