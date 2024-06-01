NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) CMO Heidi Cormack Sells 4,687 Shares of Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) CMO Heidi Cormack sold 4,687 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $63,368.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 83,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,420.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Heidi Cormack also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NETGEAR alerts:

On Monday, May 13th, Heidi Cormack sold 4,687 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $57,181.40.

NETGEAR Stock Up 1.0 %

NETGEAR stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $15.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $164.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.86 million. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of NETGEAR in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NETGEAR

Institutional Trading of NETGEAR

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,465,808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,635,000 after purchasing an additional 967,537 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NETGEAR by 72.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 622,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,820,000 after buying an additional 261,705 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 440,030 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 175,288 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth $1,713,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NETGEAR during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,449,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.