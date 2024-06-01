NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.40-1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.455-1.605 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion. NetApp also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.800-7.000 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTAP. TD Cowen lifted their target price on NetApp from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NetApp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on NetApp from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on NetApp from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.75.

NetApp Stock Performance

NTAP opened at $120.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. NetApp has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $121.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.45.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 123.24% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NetApp will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 43.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $89,730.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,095.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $89,730.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,095.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $876,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,068,738.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,371 shares of company stock worth $4,139,505. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

