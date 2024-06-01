NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on July 24th

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the data storage provider on Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

NetApp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years. NetApp has a payout ratio of 28.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NetApp to earn $5.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $120.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $121.48.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 123.24%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NetApp will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $862,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,496,330.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total transaction of $1,540,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,877,807.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $862,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,496,330.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,371 shares of company stock worth $4,139,505. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NetApp from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NetApp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.75.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

