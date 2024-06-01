Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Hold Rating for Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SRDX. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Surmodics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Surmodics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Surmodics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SRDX opened at $42.06 on Wednesday. Surmodics has a 52-week low of $17.73 and a 52-week high of $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 4.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.33. The stock has a market cap of $599.78 million, a PE ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.43. Surmodics had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $31.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Surmodics will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surmodics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Surmodics by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Surmodics by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Surmodics by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Surmodics by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

