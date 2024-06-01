nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.120-0.130 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $130.5 million-$131.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $132.2 million. nCino also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.650-0.680 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NCNO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, nCino has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.64.

Get nCino alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on nCino

nCino Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ NCNO opened at $30.53 on Friday. nCino has a 52-week low of $21.32 and a 52-week high of $37.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. nCino had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $123.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.58 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that nCino will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 2,153 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $65,300.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sean Desmond sold 5,009 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $153,425.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 381,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,699,863.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 2,153 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $65,300.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,114,061 shares of company stock valued at $39,096,813. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About nCino

(Get Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.