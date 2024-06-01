National Bank Financial Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY)

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Stingray Digitl in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 28th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.88. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stingray Digitl’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS.
Stingray Digitl Stock Performance
Stingray Digitl Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.
